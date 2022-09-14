How to GrabFood? Woman tries to pick up order from Kovan cafe but realises it's out of business

Charmaine Sim was amazed that her $70 order from GrabFood took only 10 minutes to prepare.

So imagine the horror when the 25-year-old social worker showed up at Ice Edge Cafe along Kovan Road, only to be greeted by a demolished storefront.

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday (Sept 13), Sim shared how GrabFood had accepted her order from her "favourite neighbourhood cafe", even though it has been permanently closed since Sept 6.

"The fact that my order went through," she wrote in the accompanying caption.

In the comments, netizens were bemused with Sim's experience.

"Work from home [also means] cook from home," a netizen said.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Wednesday, Sim shared that she ordered three pasta dishes and pork ribs from Ice Edge Cafe for dinner with her family last Sunday.

It took her around 15 minutes on her brother's motorcycle to reach the cafe only to find it shuttered, Sim said.

"I was just a little upset that I wasted time and effort getting there," she added. "Thankfully I wasn't 'hangry'. If not, I might have felt more intense emotions."

Her family, on the other hand, decided to make light of the situation.

"They were in disbelief. But they laughed at me because unfortunate events always happened to me," Sim quipped, adding that the dinner situation was resolved by them ordering food from another eatery in the vicinity.

Grab had refunded the full amount that was paid for the order, but Sim felt that the delivery platform "could have done better".

She said: "I only got a reply after two days. I used to hear from them pretty promptly.

"And I would usually get a voucher too for my inconvenience."

A check from AsiaOne showed that Ice Edge Cafe is still listed on GrabFood.

AsiaOne has contacted Grab for comment.

Ice Edge Cafe had announced their closure a month ago after more than 13 years serving gelatos and Western food.

"It's been an amazing ride, but as they say, all good things must come to an end," the cafe wrote in a Facebook post on Aug 20.

