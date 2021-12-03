'How I know whether your baby got virus?' Woman insists baby wear a mask on MRT train

Face masks have become a necessity whenever Singaporeans head out of their houses since last April.

But passengers on an MRT train were stunned after a woman recently yelled at a mother whose baby was not wearing a mask.

In a TikTok video shared on Thursday (Dec 2) by User5081606485582 — with over 350,000 views — the furious woman could be heard shouting at the mother.

She said: "How come your baby never wear a mask? Can you guarantee she doesn't have the virus?"

According to the Ministry of Health's guidelines on the use of masks and face shields, children aged six and above must wear a mask when leaving their homes.

However, mask-wearing is not recommended for children aged two and below due to safety reasons.

A similar incident happened in May when a man allegedly told a mother "you Indians don't follow the rules" after seeing her seven-month-old baby without a mask on in Bedok.

