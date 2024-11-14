'How is this a liveable condition?' Tenants leave home filled with mould and dirt, horrifying agent

A property agent was shocked to discover a leased home in a filthy condition, left behind by tenants who moved out several months earlier, according to a TikTok video uploaded by user HomesWithHaziq on Saturday (Nov 9).

"For my future landlords, beware," Haziq wrote in the video description.

Introducing the video, he also stated: "If you're planning to rent out your whole unit, watch this video first."

According to Haziq, the home had been tenanted out for less than two years to a group of foreigners who had little interaction with one another, keeping to their own rooms.

The location of the property was not disclosed, but Haziq shared with AsiaOne that it is located in the west.

Starting with the living room, things appear to be clean at first glance - if a little cluttered - but Haziq soon points out in the video visible spots of black dirt hidden behind the couch.

"The condition of the house will speak for itself," he added.

The first toilet certainly proved his point - the toilet seat was yellowed, with the bottom of the bowl stained black.

Black discolouration could be seen around the edges of the sink, and the mirror above it was also visibly unclean.

'I don't even dare to enter it'

The second bathroom was in a worse state, with Haziq himself pinching his nose, refusing to even enter it.

"I don't even dare to enter it, cameraman enter yourself," he said.

Haziq's colleague then brought the camera into the bathroom, showing a build-up of black dirt contrasting the white of the sink, tissue paper bits lining the drain on the still-moist floor and another stained toilet bowl.

The kitchen was in a similar state, with mould and dirt lining the corners of the kitchen floor and stained cookware left bundled on the table.

One of the bedrooms wasn't too different either - right next to the head of the bed was a black-coloured mould, growing on the wall.

"How is this a liveable condition?" Haziq's colleague can be heard asking. "You know mould will make you sick, right?"

Other bedrooms, although in better condition, also had their flaws.

"This is the cleanest room... besides whatever was going on against this wall," Haziq said as he introduced the last room, gesturing at a wall that had been greyed by discolouration.

In comments, TikTok users expressed disgust at the room, with one even mentioning that they had gagged when they saw the toilets.

Some also pointed out that the tenants should have taken responsibility and paid for repairs, but Haziq explained that they had already left months ago.

"One month deposit can barely cover [repairs for] the toilet... this one need whole [renovation] already," he also said, adding that his client is spending six digits to renovate the home.

Living room used as store room

Speaking with AsiaOne, Haziq shared that before he first entered the unit months ago, he was warned by a tenant to keep his shoes on as the floor was dirty.

"Upon entering, I realised I was not even able to see the other end of the living room due to random items being stored there... in terms of cleanliness it was way worse than the video," he said.

While the tenants were still living in the unit, the living room had been used as an open store room, Haziq added.

The four tenants, who he only saw during this viewing, were aged around their mid 20s to 40s and had rented the unit for over 18 months.

When asked what his next step is in resolving this issue, Haziq said that nothing much can be done as the unit has already been bought by buyers who are fully aware of its condition.

"They were fine with purchasing the unit in its condition as they wanted that specific layout in that cluster to be close to their ageing parents," he shared.

"Also, they were already planning to renovate the whole unit as they have excess cash after selling off their previous home while also fully paying for this new home.

"Moving forward, all I can do now is warn potential landlords who are planning rent out their units, hence the video."

