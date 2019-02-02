How much ang baos (red packets) should you be giving this Chinese New Year?

As a child, I loved Chinese New Year because the ang baos (red packets) from relatives and my parents' friends meant that I received a sudden windfall for no reason other than it's Chinese New Year. Now that I'm married, the tables have turned and it's my turn to be giving out ang baos!

Although red packets are meant to be given as a token of well wishes and blessings, we are often unsure how much to put in red packets.

"How much money should I be putting in the ang baos?"

I'm sure many newly married couples will face that question in the initial years. So, I've done a little bit of research to find out what's the norm among Singaporeans. Hopefully, this helps us avoid embarrassing situations or nasty looks from the recipients of our red packets!

Don't be unprepared. Here's a guide on how much ang baos you should be giving this Chinese New Year.

This article was first published in BankBazaar.sg.