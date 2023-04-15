'How to pay, how to pay?' Bus driver in tears after collision cracks windshield

We may not always pay as much attention to bus drivers as we do the buses, but it's good to remember that they're human too.

A bus driver broke down in tears after an accident left him with a cracked windshield in a video uploaded to the Singapore Incidents Instagram account.

"This uncle braked suddenly because he didn't realise there was a vehicle in front," the person who originally posted the video wrote. "The windshield broke. After that the uncle kept saying, 'How to pay, how to pay?'"

According to the caption on Singapore Incidents' post, the driver ferries commuters between Singapore and Johor Bahru.

In the video, the bus is stopped at a traffic light in Singapore while the bus driver is slumped over his steering wheel.

His face is hidden from sight while his body heaves, likely from sobbing. He then sits upright for a moment, wrapping his arms around his head in apparent frustration.

As the motorcycle in front of him takes off, indicating the light has turned green, the driver places his hands back on the steering wheel and continues driving.

The original poster continued: "I was seated at the front and cried because I pictured my own father. Moreover, Hari Raya is coming."

The poster shared that they had gotten off the bus last to offer assistance to the driver, known as Abdullah.

They said: "I wanted to ask the uncle for his contact number. This uncle stays at Pasir Gudang — not forcing anyone, just that if anyone wants to help donate to uncle Abdullah, they can message me privately."

However, the source of the video is unknown and there are no details on how to donate.

In the comments section, some netizens offered their assistance to Abdullah while others said the damages would be covered by insurance and that the driver need not worry.

