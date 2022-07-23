How to tell your parents you're expecting triplets - it involves some Hari Raya packets

For this young woman, just sharing the happy news of her pregnancy was clearly multiplying the joy.

It was multiplied further because she was sharing it with the grandparents-to-be.

Even further by how she chose to surprise her parents with the news.

And then multiply all that by three - because she is expecting triplets.

The woman, two months pregnant, slipped ultrasound scans of the coming additions to the family into one of the Hari Raya packets that she gave her parents.

In a video that was shared on Facebook, she can be seen asking them to open the packets.

They seem a bit perplexed, but her mother quickly realises what it is. Still, she doesn’t immediately notice that it is not one child but three.

And then the excitement, as they say, is priceless.

The video also shows a gender reveal party that the couple held, with three balloons.

Family members try to guess the gender of the triplets. Screengrabs: Facebook/Aydeen, Aydan & Triplets

The grandfather-to-be, who pricks the first balloon, releasing smaller blue balloons inside, gets it right - a boy and two girls.

The grandmother-to-be doesn't. Her guess earlier was that all three would be girls.

She pricks the second balloon, and it has smaller pink ones inside. And so does the third big balloon.