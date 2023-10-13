HSA approves updated Covid-19 vaccine by Moderna as Singapore sees another infection wave

SINGAPORE - The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has approved Moderna's updated vaccine against Covid-19 to protect against current Omicron sub-variants of the virus.

HSA said on Friday (Oct 13) that it reviewed data that showed that the updated vaccine could boost immune response to the main Omicron variants that are currently spreading, including XBB.1.5, EG.5 (Eris) and the emerging BA.2.86.

The updated Spikevax vaccine can be used by those aged six months and above.

This comes as Singapore goes through another Covid-19 infection wave, with estimated daily cases rising from about 1,000 four weeks ago to more than 2,000 in the past three weeks.

The update Spikevax vaccine works in the same way as the original one, and comprises a monovalent component that corresponds to the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant. It has the same quality, safety and efficacy, and HSA expects the updated vaccine "to retain the favourable benefit-risk balance" of the original vaccine.

This is the second updated Covid-19 vaccine authorised by HSA after Pfizer's updated Comirnaty vaccine was approved on Sept 12. Stock is expected to arrive from end-October.

HSA said regular updating of approved Covid-19 vaccines is necessary to ensure the continued effectiveness of the vaccines, similar to the approach for seasonal influenza vaccines, which are updated every six months.

