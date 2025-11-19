HSA warns against herbal product containing potent steroids and anti-inflammatory painkiller

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has flagged a herbal product found to contain two potent steroids and an anti-inflammatory painkiller, which can cause "serious adverse events".

In an advisory on Wednesday (Nov 19), HSA urged the public who have used the product, HW Beauty Serbuk Campura Kurma, Madu & Limau Kasturi, to seek immediate medical attention.

According to HSA, several suspected adverse events were associated with use of this product. These included cases of acute kidney injuries and Cushing's syndrome — a serious medical condition characterised by a round face or "moon face" appearance.

HSA also warned sellers and suppliers to stop selling the product immediately.

The product was previously available through local retail shops and various online platforms such as Carousell, Lazada, Shopee and TikTok.

HSA has since worked with local e-commerce platform administrators to remove listings of the product. They have also been asked to block or remove future listings of the product.

Unsupervised use of steroids and anti-inflammatory painkillers can have harmful effects: HSA

The product, touted to be steroid-free, was marketed as a "traditional herbal supplement passed down through generations" to relieve multiple medical conditions including joint pain and gout.

However, it was found to contain two potent steroids: dexamethasone and prednisolone. It also contains diclofenac, an anti-inflammatory painkiller.

HSA said that the use of such potent steroids requires strict medical supervision as long-term unsupervised use can cause increased blood sugar levels which could lead to cataracts, Cushing's syndrome, diabetes, high blood pressure as well as muscular and bone disorders.

The use of diclofenac also requires close medical supervision, especially in consumers with underlying heart or kidney conditions.

It can cause serious gastric bleeding, as well as cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and stroke when used for a prolonged period. Those with pre-existing kidney conditions may also see their kidney function worsen.

An HSA spokesperson said that they will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against those who sell and supply products found to be adulterated with potent ingredients.

"Sellers and suppliers are liable to prosecution and if convicted, may be imprisoned for up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both."

