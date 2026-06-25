Teen, 17, among 2 caught for vaping, underage smoking in HSA operations at Bugis, Somerset and Yishun

Two individuals, including a 17-year-old, were caught for vaping and underage smoking during enforcement operations carried out by the Health Sciences Authority's (HSA) last week.

In a media statement on Thursday (June 25), HSA said the duo were caught during operations conducted at Bugis, Somerset and Yishun between June 18 and 20.

During its operations, HSA officers detected a 44-year-old man vaping, and seized his vaporiser. He was issued a fine on the spot.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old male teen was caught for underage smoking and referred to the Health Promotion Board for cessation counselling.

HSA stated that such operations are part of its ongoing enforcement patrols to detect vape-related offences.

840 caught for vape-related offences in May

The authority also provided an update on the vaping situation after the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act came into force on May 1.

It said that 840 persons were caught for caught for possession and the use of vaporisers, adding that 162 of them involved etomidate vaporisers offenders.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, which came into force on 1 May 2026, those found vaping can be fined up to $10,000.

Those found vaping etomidate can be fined up to $20,000, or face up to 10 years’ imprisonment, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com