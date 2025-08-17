HSA partners with nightlife businesses to display 'Vaping is Prohibited' signs, public urged to report offenders

Patrons at nightlife venues will soon see "Vaping is Prohibited" signs displayed at entrances and within premises.

In a press release on Aug 16, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced that it is partnering with the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) to step up efforts against vaping at nightlife establishments.

The signs will carry QR codes linking directly to HSA's online reporting portal, enabling patrons and staff to report any illegal use or supply of e-vaporisers.

Nightlife venues have also been urged to deny entry to patrons found carrying or consuming e-vaporisers.

"Working with industry partners like SNBA helps strengthen ground-level deterrence and is an important part of HSA's strategy to combat illegal vaping," said Adjunct Professor (Dr) Raymond Chua, HSA Chief Executive Officer.

"Vaping has no place in daily life, including Singapore's nightlife entertainment scene."

SNBA president Danny Loong said the association is committed to working closely with HSA to ensure nightlife venues remain safe and compliant with the law, while safeguarding the health of patrons and staff.

The use, purchase and possession of e-vaporisers are banned under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, with offenders liable to fines of up to $2,000.

Importing, distributing, or selling of e-vaporisers and their components carry heavier penalties — a fine of up to $10,000, jail of up to six months, or both for a first offence.

Repeat offenders will face a fine of up to $20,000, jail of up to 12 months, or both.

Recent raids highlight vaping concerns

The announcement follows a joint enforcement operation on Friday (Aug 15), where HSA and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers raided entertainment establishments.

During the islandwide operations from Friday night to Saturday morning, 115 people aged 17 to 61 were caught for e-vaporiser related offences.

More than 280 e-vaporisers and components were seized, along with eight pods suspected to contain etomidate, a substance classified as a poison under the Poisons Act.

