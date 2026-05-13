11-year-old among 3 fined in Punggol anti-vape operation; 1 arrested for alleged repeated etomidate use

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) arrested a 17-year-old male teenager for alleged repeat etomidate use and fined three others for vaping-related offences during a joint enforcement operation with the police in Punggol on April 30.

In a news release on Wednesday (May 13), HSA said the operation was part of its ongoing enforcement patrols to detect vaping-related offences.

HSA said its officers caught and fined the trio, comprising two male and one female, for vaping. The youngest is a 11-year-old, with the oldest being 29 years old.

The authority said the arrested 17-year-old later tested positive for etomidate.

Enforcement officers seized a total of four e-vaporisers and related components, including one pod suspected to contain etomidate. The pod has been sent for testing.

New anti-vape laws kicked in on May 1 after amendments to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act were passed in Parliament.

Vape users, sellers, and smugglers now face higher fines of $10,000, $20,000 and $300,000 respectively. Sellers and smugglers may also be jailed for up to six years and nine years respectively.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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