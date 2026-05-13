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11-year-old among 3 fined in Punggol anti-vape operation; 1 arrested for alleged repeated etomidate use

11-year-old among 3 fined in Punggol anti-vape operation; 1 arrested for alleged repeated etomidate use
A 17-year-old male teenager was arrested for a suspected repeat etomidate offence during the enforcement operation in Punggol on April 30.
PHOTO: Health Sciences Authority
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 13, 2026 2:03 AMBYSean Ler

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) arrested a 17-year-old male teenager for alleged repeat etomidate use and fined three others for vaping-related offences during a joint enforcement operation with the police in Punggol on April 30.

In a news release on Wednesday (May 13), HSA said the operation was part of its ongoing enforcement patrols to detect vaping-related offences.

Three persons, aged between 11 and 29, comprising two males and one female, were caught and fined for vaping.

HSA said its officers caught and fined the trio, comprising two male and one female, for vaping. The youngest is a 11-year-old, with the oldest being 29 years old.

The authority said the arrested 17-year-old later tested positive for etomidate.

Enforcement officers seized a total of four e-vaporisers and related components, including one pod suspected to contain etomidate. The pod has been sent for testing.

New anti-vape laws kicked in on May 1 after amendments to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act were passed in Parliament.

Vape users, sellers, and smugglers now face higher fines of $10,000, $20,000 and $300,000 respectively. Sellers and smugglers may also be jailed for up to six years and nine years respectively.

Need support around vaping or addiction?

To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape 

To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ 

For more addiction or substance abuse support:

  • Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200
  • WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122
  • Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg
  • Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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editor@asiaone.com 

HSA (Health Sciences Authority)Singapore Police ForceE-cigarettes/Vaping
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