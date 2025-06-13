HSA raids nightclub at Coleman Street for sale and use of illegal e-vaporisers

Tobacco enforcement officers from the the Health Sciences Authority's (HSA) raided Club Slim, a nightclub in Excelsior Shopping Centre at Coleman Street, on May 15 and uncovered an active trade in illegal e-vaporisers and related accessories.

This comes as the authority steps up enforcement and continues to combat the unauthorised sale and use of e-vaporisers at nightlife establishments, it said in a statement on Friday (June 13).

The club's manager admitted to selling e-vaporisers to staff members and HSA linked him to an illegal distribution network after they searched his vehicle and residence.

The 45-year-old man is currently assisting the authority in investigations.

Three men and two women aged between 22 and 40, who were patrons of the nightclub, were also found to have e-vaporisers and components in their possession.

They were issued fines by the HSA on the spot.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, the possession, use or purchase of e-vaporisers carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

It is also an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale prohibited tobacco products, such as e-vaporisers and their components under the Act.

If convicted, first-time offenders may be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both.

The second or subsequent offences carry a fine of up to $20,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 month, or both.

The HSA encouraged smokers who need help with quitting to call the Health Promotion Board’s toll-free Quitline at 1800-438-2000.

The authority has also urged members of the public who have information on the illegal import, distribution or sale of e-vaporisers to contact the Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 during office hours.

Over 17,900 people were caught for possession and use of e-vaporisers between January 2024 and March 2025.

More than $41 million worth of e-vaporisers and components were seized and 50 successful operations were conducted against large-scale e-vaporiser syndicates by HSA during this period.

