HSA says no established link between paracetamol use during pregnancy and autism

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a media release on Friday (Sept 26) that there is "currently no robust scientific evidence" to support the link between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and autism in children.

This follows a statement made by US President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House on Sept 22, where he advised pregnant women to avoid using the painkiller Tylenol — which contains acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol) — citing concerns over a possible increased risk of autism in children.

In response, HSA noted: "Paracetamol has been used worldwide for decades to manage pain and fever, including in pregnant women".

"It remains the recommended treatment for pain or fever in pregnant women when used as directed."

HSA also emphasised that "while some studies have reported an association between paracetamol and neurological conditions such as autism, a causal link has not been established, and many other studies found no such connection".

Ongoing safety monitoring

The health authority highlighted that it has a post-market surveillance programme to continually monitor the safety of medicines used in Singapore and has so far not detected any safety concerns of paracetamol use during pregnancy causing autism or other neurological issues in children.

HSA said it will "continue to monitor relevant scientific evidence, safety signals and international developments in paracetamol use, and inform healthcare professionals and members of the public if any significant safety risks are detected with medicines".

