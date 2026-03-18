3 people suffer high blood pressure, insomnia after consuming banned health products

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Wednesday (March 18) warned members of the public against purchasing or consuming four health products as three people suffered serious side effects, including high blood pressure and insomnia after consuming them.

The four products — Ubat Angin Tulang, Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan, IM SO am and IM TOX pm — were found to contain potent ingredients such as steroids, and a banned substance — sibutramine.

These products were found to have been sold on e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada and Carousell, a peddler in Jurong, and from Malaysia.

"HSA has worked with the online platforms to remove the listings, and investigations on the sellers are ongoing," the statement said.

Serious side effects

Ubat Angin Tulang and Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan are touted as herbal products for those with knee pain, and the products indicated that only herbal ingredients such as ginseng are included.

A woman in her 60s, who obtained Ubat Angin Tulang from a relative who had purchased it from a makeshift stall in Jurong, gained 10kg after consuming it for three months. She also developed elevated blood pressure.

The product was found to contain three potent medical ingredients, including steroid, which could have caused her condition.

HSA's investigations revealed that the seller from Malaysia would set up makeshift stalls in various locations across Singapore.

Another case involved a man in his 80s, who developed adrenal insufficiency after he took Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan.

It was found to contain five potent medicinal ingredients and led to the man experiencing dizziness and a drop in blood pressure.

Adrenal insufficiency results from a lack of hormones made by the adrenal glands, which are glands found above each kidney.

The third case involved a woman who experienced severe tremors, insomnia and light-headedness, and almost fainted twice after consuming IM SO am and IM TOX pm.

They were marketed as products to be consumed together for slimming, and touted to contain food and botanical extracts "to promote better body balance".

However, they were instead tested to contain sibutramine, a banned substance, and an undeclared laxative.

HSA has since worked with the online platforms to remove the products from sale.

What to do

Those who have consumed Ubat Angin Tulang and Tianma Duzhong Shujing Wan should see a doctor immediately.

They are advised not to stop taking it suddenly as the steroids within may cause severe withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, confusion, and low blood pressure, especially when it has been taken for more than a few weeks.

Meanwhile, those who have purchased IM SO am and IM TOX pm should stop taking them immediately and consult a doctor if they feel unwell or have concerns about their health.

The authority also warned all sellers and suppliers of the said products to stop selling them immediately.

Sellers and suppliers are liable to prosecution and if convicted, may be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $10,000.

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editor@asiaone.com