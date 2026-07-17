Man caught with 29 vapes at Woodlands Checkpoint charged after search of home reveals 228 Kpods

A 43-year-old man was charged for the alleged importation of vaporisers and possession of etomidate vaporiser pods (Kpods) on July 9.

Kevin Ng Jiaren was detained by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers at Woodlands Checkpoint on July 6 after he was found with 29 vapes.

Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers who took over investigations later seized another 228 vape pods from Ng's home.

In a news release on Thursday (July 16), HSA said that subsequent laboratory testing confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate.

According to the agency, the vapes and Kpods were allegedly intended for supply.

Ng was remanded for a week to assist with investigations.

He will appear in court again on Aug 25.

HSA reminded would-be perpetrators that it takes a serious view of vaporiser and etomidate trafficking offences.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, etomidate and its analogues are listed as specified psychoactive substances in the schedule.

Those found guilty of importing such substances could face up to 20 years' jail and receive up to 15 strokes of the cane.

Suppliers could also face jail of up to 10 years and receive up to five strokes of the cane.

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Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (7am to 12am daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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