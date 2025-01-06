'Huat' a ride: Car decked out in CNY decorations sparks debate

A car decked out in Chinese New Year decorations has been spotted by multiple motorists and is garnering mixed reactions from netizens.

One TikTok user posted a photo of what he called the "huat mobile" on Friday (Jan 3), stating he had come across the silver car during his drive home.

Huat, which in Hokkien means to prosper or to get rich, is often used to wish people good tidings, especially during Chinese New Year.

In the picture, the back and sides of the vehicle are covered in auspicious banners and couplets with Chinese New Year greetings, as well as decorations depicting lion dances, pineapples and gold ingots.

Four branches of red and pink plum blossoms were also stuck on the four corners of the car's roof.

The TikTok user wrote that he gave the driver "two thumbs up" to show his appreciation for the decorations when they stopped at the next red light.

He added: "Hope whoever comes across this car will have all the huat!"

Another video of the same car also surfaced on TikTok later that day.

The clip showed the vehicle's bonnet, which was plastered with festive decorations.

Both videos received comments from netizens remarking that they also spotted the car at various locations in Singapore.

One such commentor wrote: "Saw this car this morning! Really into the CNY mood."

"Saw this car at Bugis," wrote another netizen.

Others also mentioned spotting the vehicle at Choa Chu Kang and along expressways.

Some of them added that they spotted the same car with Christmas decorations last month.

Mixed reactions

While some appreciated the decorations, others questioned if they would last through wet weather and if they were legal.

One commentor wrote: "Spreading peace, good fortune and luck everywhere!"

Another netizen commented: "At least he took the effort to curry favour with the real boss, God of Wealth."

"It's creative, but have you considered if its waterproof? I like it," read another comment.

Amongst netizens who disproved of the decorations, one said that the driver of the car might be stopped and fined by the traffic police.

One felt that the decorations looked like a "seventh month ghost fest" while another wrote: "This is a different kind of crazy, better stay far far away."

Additionally, some stated that they would be betting on the car's licence plate number in hopes of striking it big during the festive season.

