Huge Himalayan griffon vulture spotted at Peck Seah Street in rare sighting

Motorists travelling along Peck Seah Street towards Maxwell Road were treated to a rare sight of a Himalayan griffon vulture on Wednesday evening (Jan 8).

Stomp contributor Win alerted Stomp to the sighting and shared a photo and video his girlfriend took of the huge bird that she posted on her Facebook page Kirari Labo.

"It was near 72 Peck Seah Street towards Maxwell Road at about 7pm," said the Stomp contributor who was driving at the time.

"I'm not sure why the bird just stayed in the middle of the road.

"It seemed lost.

"Luckily, there was not much traffic in the area so most of us just slowed down to pass by it."

Win said the vulture later flew towards Chinatown.

Mr Kalai Vanan, Acres' deputy chief executive officer told Stomp: "The bird in the video looks like a Himalayan griffon vulture.

"They are rare visitors to our island.