Human bones? Police investigating after men find remains scattered under Kallang Bahru bridge

Police investigations are ongoing after bones believed to be that of a human were found under a bridge along Kallang Bahru on Monday (Nov 9), a spokesperson said.

Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play.

The remains were discovered by several migrant workers who were building a temporary walkway near the bridge, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The first worker to come across the bones reportedly felt that something was amiss.

As other workers stumbled upon more bones scattered around the area and realised that the pieces resembled portions of a human body, they grew alarmed and alerted the police.

Some of the workers even shouted loudly that "someone died", an eyewitness told the Chinese evening daily.

At least four police cars and over 10 officers were on the scene that evening, another eyewitness said.

The police were seen conducting investigations as far as 300m upstream from where the remains were discovered, as well as on the river bank.

A Crime Scene Investigation vehicle was also spotted on the scene yesterday (Nov 10).

kimberlylim@asiaone.com