Hunchbacked man, 64, takes an hour to deliver food on trolley

A photo of an elderly, hunchbacked GrabFood delivery man in Choa Chu Kang has been making its rounds online, sparking concern from many netizens.

Facebook user Nazri Johari, who posted the image on Feb 13, also commended the old man for his resilience, writing: "Felt pity for him but at the same time felt proud of him. Cause he still has that energy and responsibilities towards himself".

The same senior was subsequently spotted by a reporter from Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday (Feb 15) outside Choa Chu Kang MRT station.

The 64-year-old shared with the Chinese daily that he used to work as a cleaner in Redhill before becoming a food delivery man a few months ago. He lives alone in Bukit Panjang.

He fulfils orders on foot using a trolley or gets around using public transport.

As a result, it can take him up to an hour to make one delivery — which limits the number of orders he receives on the app. When asked about the number of deliveries he makes in a day, the senior declined to answer.

Aside from his limited mobility, he said he had to fork out $200 to purchase a smartphone and the necessary gear to be activated as a walker.

According the Grab's website, all food delivery partners are required to purchase a gear package. A GrabFood Walker Starter Pack, which includes a sling bag, a halal food bag, and two long-sleeved T-shirts, costs $60.

Another hurdle the elderly man faced was having to familiarise himself with the workings of the app, which he was able to accomplish with the help of a fellow delivery personnel — a 55-year-old woman.

She told Shin Min that she usually sees him around three to four times a week at Choa Chu Kang MRT station.

Besides helping him navigate the app, the woman has also helped the man transfer his earnings from the app to his bank account.

Despite these difficulties, the man continues to work — rain or shine — said a newspaper vendor who saw him making deliveries in the rain.

