Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
Caryn Tan
Stomp

A couple had their honeymoon ruined on Saturday (June 22) when four drunk men ended up beating the husband for protecting his wife.

Mr and Mrs Wang arrived in Singapore earlier this month and was planning on going to Indonesia before returning to China.

The couple and their friends went for a karaoke session at Bugis Cube which ended at about 5am.

Wang said to Lianhe Zaobao: "My wife went ahead and ran into some tattoed men who teased and gestured at her.

"To avoid conflict, I let my wife and our friends leave first but about four of them rushed towards me and started beating me up.

"The entire process took about six minutes. They left after hearing us wanting to call the police."

Wang said that there were about seven men. Three had tattoos, were in an alcoholic stupor and kept uttering vulgarities.

He was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a bloodied state with a swollen head as well as injuries to his legs, forehead, nose bridge and upper jaw.

He had a total of four stitches and said: "My whole body ached, I could only lie down. I don't have strength in my right arm and could only rely on people to feed me. I feel pain sometimes when my eyes turn."

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Mrs Wang, who was pushed over, had bruises on her neck and limbs.

Wang's friend, Mr Long said he tried stopping the fight when he saw Wang being beaten but got shouted at and punched.

Long said: "My girlfriend at the side kept crying for them to stop but they wouldn't."

In the midst of the fighting, Wang lost his iPhone and a gold necklace.

The couple arranged for an advanced honeymoon to Singapore, Maldives, and other countries for wedding photos but lost all of them with his phone.

Wang said he wanted to take more pictures and videos of the honeymoon so that they could be used for their wedding banquet.

The couple is extremely saddened as all these photos and videos are gone now.

They spent about $20,000 on preparations for the honeymoon.

The couple went to a police station again on Sunday (June 23) to report the case on the grounds that items were suspected to be stolen.

They will also approach the Chinese Embassy for assistance.

Before Wang returned to China on Tuesday (June 25), he told Zaobao that whether legal action will be taken depends on the situation

According to Zaobao, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) from a shop nearby caught five men in a fight.

The CCTV shows a man in a tussle with two others before they all fall to the ground.

Another two men join in and a woman can be seen trying to stop the fight before she was stopped by another man.

More about

assault crime
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

&#039;Forever&#039; no more: Chinese stars Fan Bingbing, Li Chen announce split 2 years after engagement
'Forever' no more: Chinese stars Fan Bingbing, Li Chen announce split 2 years after engagement
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Indian woman gets trapped after posing underneath statue for laughs
Indian woman gets trapped after posing underneath statue for laughs
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient&#039;s ear
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient's ear
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Making a case for Huawei: Things will be just fine
Making a case for Huawei: Things will be just fine
Good deals must share June 24-30: Free cups of Xing Fu Tang Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Good deals must share June 24-30: Free cups of Xing Fu Tang Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being &quot;smelly&quot;
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being "smelly"
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer&#039;s sneakers right after
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after

LIFESTYLE

This lifehack teaches you how to order &#039;cai fan&#039; like a pro
This lifehack teaches you how to order 'cai fan' like a pro
This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
An island free from time? Norway sets record straight
An island free from time? Norway sets record straight
Women who are morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer
Women who are morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer

Home Works

5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own &#039;cringe-worthy&#039; photo-ops
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own 'cringe-worthy' photo-ops
K-drama golden couple Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki file for divorce
K-drama golden couple Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki file for divorce
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Mum&#039;s quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn&#039;t even drop her phone
Mum's quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn't even drop her phone

SERVICES