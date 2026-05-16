Off-duty husband-wife doctor team saves passenger from anaphylactic shock on SIA flight

When the flight attendants asked if there were any doctors on board during this flight, they got a two-for-one deal.

Wu Jinfeng and Chen Peijun (transliteration), a married couple who are both doctors, were on a Singapore Airlines flight from Christchurch, New Zealand, to Singapore on May 11 when a fellow passenger suffered anaphylactic shock.

The 34-year-old Malaysians stepped in to save the man, providing emergency treatment and preventing the flight from being diverted, they recounted to Lianhe Zaobao.

To the rescue

Wu and Chen heard a call for assistance from flight attendants after lunch at around 1.30pm New Zealand time (9.30am Singapore time) and immediately offered assistance.

The stricken man had been unconscious for about two minutes at this point and had just regained consciousness according to his wife, the doctors shared.

They found his condition to be unstable, with a heart rate of only 38 beats per minute and a blood oxygen content of 88 per cent. They also found his tongue and lips to be swollen, and erythema (red rash) on his body.

The man also had a history of stroke and heart disease, and the doctors found the situation complicated by the limited medical equipment on board and a malfunctioning stethoscope.

At first, Wu and Chen tried to give the man intravenous fluids and oxygen but as his condition remained unstable, they administered an adrenaline injection to prevent him from going into shock again.

As the man's condition stabilised, the doctors coordinated with ground medical teams and left him with them for further observation after landing to catch their connecting flight.

Three medical emergencies in 45 days

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Chen is awaiting posting in a psychiatrist role after completing the Membership of the Royal College of Psychiatrists exams in the UK. She is currently undergoing further training at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Perak.

Her husband Wu was previously employed at the Penang General Hospital and is now working in the private sector.

Strangely enough, this was the third medical emergency he had encountered on a flight in 45 days, with the previous being only five days prior on an Auckland to Christchurch flight.

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drimac@asiaone.com