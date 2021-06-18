'Hwa Chong' woman who grilled passengers about their race on MRT train charged in court

SINGAPORE - A woman caught on video making racist remarks appeared in a district court on Friday (June 18), and was charged with offences including public nuisance.

Tan Beow Hiong, 57, made the headlines earlier this year after she was recorded grilling passengers about their race on an MRT train.

Both her YouTube channel and employment as a property agent have been terminated.

In an earlier post on Facebook, property consultancy Knight Frank Singapore said her conduct had been brought to its attention and it had terminated her services.

"One of Knight Frank's core values is to be a responsible business to people and the community," it said.

"The company maintains zero tolerance for hate speech and racism that threaten the foundations on which Singapore is built."

Tan, who was an associate with the company, has also been delisted from the Council for Estate Agencies' public register.

In an earlier statement to The Straits Times, YouTube also said her channel was removed due to violations of its harassment and cyber bullying policies.

"We have strict policies that prohibit harassment on YouTube, including content that maliciously insults someone based on their race, gender expression, or sexual orientation," said its spokesman.

"We quickly remove content that violates these policies when flagged."

Tan will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation, and her case has been adjourned till July 2.

