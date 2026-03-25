Hyundai SUV catches fire at Caltex petrol station in Balestier

The engine compartment of a Hyundai sports utility vehicle (SUV) caught fire at a petrol station along Balestier Road on Tuesday (March 24) evening.

The incident happened at about 7.30pm at Caltex's Balestier station.

A video posted on social media shows the bonnet and front right wheel arc of the SUV on fire as a pump attendant calmly approached the vehicle with a fire extinguisher.

Another video posted by Shin Min Daily News shows four dry powder extinguishers placed at the kerb of the station's driveway.

In response to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire involved the front engine compartment of the car, adding that the fire was put out with extinguishers.

No injuries were reported.

A Chevron Singapore spokesperson said the station's staff activated emergency response procedures and contained the fire with SCDF's assistance.

The station has since resumed normal operations after all site equipment was verified to be in good operational order, the spokesperson added.

Fire investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com