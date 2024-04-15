'I accept this responsibility with humility': DPM Wong on undertaking role as Singapore's PM

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he accepts the role as Singapore's head of government "with humility".

Wong, 51, made a Facebook post on Monday (April 15) following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement that he'll relinquish his role on May 15. Lee said he will also formally advise the President to appoint Wong to succeed him.

"I am honoured to be asked to undertake this new responsibility as the Prime Minister of Singapore," said Wong on his Facebook post.

The Minister for Finance said he wanted to contribute to the Singapore story when he entered politics in 2011, but never expected then to be asked to serve as Prime Minister one day.

"Every ounce of my energy shall be devoted to the service of our country and our people," he said.

DPM Wong will be sworn into office at 8pm on May 15.

Several Members of Parliament and Wong's 4G team mates took to social media on the same day to congratulate him.

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat shared that he's known Wong since they were young officers in the public service, describing him as "someone I respect and look up to".

"As a member of the 4G team, I will give DPM Wong my fullest support and do my best to contribute to the team. Together with DPM Wong, my colleagues and I look forward to partner Singaporeans to write the next chapter of our Singapore story!"

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who vacated the role of 4G leader in 2021, also congratulated Wong on his appointment, and said he'll give him his "full support".

Wong's fellow Marsiling-Yew Tee MP Zaqy Mohammed said: "I am privileged to support DPM Wong both in Cabinet and in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC as we continue to build on this solid foundation, aiming for a prosperous future for Singapore."

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth of Singapore Alvin Tan described Wong as a "thoughtful, dedicated and caring leader", having worked together with him at the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

"We are all behind him as he takes on his new responsibilities!"

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu thanked PM Lee for his mentorship, and said she is looking forward to working with DPM Wong to realise his vision for Singapore.

READ ALSO: Lawrence Wong set to become Singapore's Prime Minister in May

claudiatan@asiaone.com