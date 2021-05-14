'I almost died eating this': Woman finds rusty nail in Crave nasi lemak

We all know that we only get one chance to make a good first impression.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 12), Elston Ng shared her disappointing nasi lemak experience from Crave Nasi Lemak & Teh Tarik's (Crave) Compass One outlet.

Ng had been wanting to try their famous nasi lemak for the first time. However, to her horror, she realised that she had almost eaten a nail after digging into her meal.

She took the matter online to express her disappointment. In her Facebook post, which has over 300 shares, Ng uploaded photos of her food where a single metal nail sat in a spoon.

In the post, the woman wrote that she "almost died eating this" and that "her mouth hurts".

Responding to comments in her post, Ng explained that the nail was rather 'long' and 'rusty'. She also mentioned that the nail was hidden in the chilli paste which made it hard to spot.

Ng had responded to a comment saying she was still waiting for a response from Crave and was going to visit the doctor.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a Crave spokesperson said: "We apologise for the experience and investigations are still ongoing on where the metal nail may have come from."

The spokesperson added that their rice is hand washed before cooking and that there is a metal detector at the factory producing its Ikan Bilis.

