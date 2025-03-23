'I am ready to bring the same passion here': SDP's Chee Soon Juan to run in Sembawang West SMC after Bukit Batok SMC removal

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief said he'll be running in the newly created Sembawang West SMC in the upcoming General Election (GE) during a walkabout at Woodlands on Sunday (March 23).

Dr Chee had previously contested in Bukit Batok SMC in 2020 and 2016. This SMC has been absorbed into the new Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC following the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report on March 11.

"In Bukit Batok SMC, I poured my energy, dedication and organisational competence into serving the residents, and I am ready to bring that same passion to Sembawang West," he said, according to flyers addressed to Sembawang West residents.

At a media doorstop on Sunday, Dr Chee, 62 said he's leaving Bukit Batok with a "heavy heart".

"You don't spend 10 years getting to know the residents, building up the community, entering the lives of the residents there, and then have it yanked from you with the stroke of a pen without feeling a void," he said at a media doorstop.

However, he assured that he won't abandon Bukit Batok residents.

"Anywhere we go, we carry their aspirations, the dreams of wanting to see the opposition in Parliament to speak up for them on some of the issues that affect them on an everyday basis."

In 2016, Dr Chee was handed 38.8 per cent of the votes for Bukit Batok SMC, with People's Action Party's (PAP) MP Murali winning 61.21 per cent. The former had an improved showing in 2020 but lost with 45.20 per cent of the votes.

The newly-formed Sembawang West SMC was carved out of Sembawang GRC following the EBRC report earlier this month.

As Dr Chee spoke in front of the media and about 70 SDP volunteers, several residents gathered and quietly filmed him.

During this walkabout, Dr Chee also bumped into PAP MP Poh Li San, who oversees the Sembawang West ward. The two were seen smiling and shaking hands.

He addressed his short "pleasant exchange" with Poh, saying "I don't know if she knew beforehand that we were coming to Sembawang West".

It is not yet known if Poh will helm the new SMC.

When asked about the National Solidarity Party (NSP) which had earlier expressed interest in contesting this SMC, Dr Chee said: "We'll always be in touch with everybody and all our fellow opposition parties… We'll talk to them and work on a solution."

Dr Chee also said that SDP's chairman, Professor Paul Tambyah, will compete again in Bukit Panjang SMC, where he stood in the 2020 General Election.

Concerns over rising cost of living

AsiaOne spoke to several residents who shared their thoughts on Dr Chee's decision to contest in this SMC.

Student Bryant Lau, 24, for one is "very excited" about it.

"I've been a resident here all my life. This area has always been contested by parties that are not as established as the SDP and Dr Chee… I think he's one of the big figures in Singapore politics and for him to come here, it definitely makes this content in Sembawang West SMC more interesting," he said, adding that Sembawang has been "long overdue for some serious opposition".

A woman who only wanted to be known as Tan, felt differently.

"Personally, I don't really agree with some of his suggestions and policies. Sometimes when he posts on social media, it's a lot of nitpicking but there's no proper resolution," said the 42-year-old teacher.

When asked about their major concerns heading to GE, a few cited cost of living issues.

"I believe he (Chee) talked about the cost of living and inflation. I think that resonates with everyone living in Singapore, with the hike in the GST," said operations executive Tan Weiming, 42.

Chai, a 45-year-old accountant, shared similar sentiments: "There's so much pressure in work spaces, perhaps the cost of living can be lowered down."

At the doorstop, Dr Chee promised that SDP will "fight to lower the cost of living".

"The SDP's message is this: We don't want Singaporeans just to cope, just to survive. We want Singaporeans to thrive."

