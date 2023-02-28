'I am very heartbroken': Woman's belongings worth $16k damaged in storage space

She had placed almost all her possessions from her previous home in a storage unit for safekeeping.

Little did YT Ong expect that the bulk of these items — including luxury goods and sentimental pieces — would end up getting severely damaged by what she claimed to be water leakage.

While she has requested to be compensated by the storage space provider for damages, she may not be able to get back the full amount.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 28), Ong said that while looking for a new home, she had rented a storage unit at Lock+Store in Ang Mo Kio for 12 months from January to December 2022 to store her belongings.

This cost her $4,075.82.

On Dec 30 last year, she wanted to retrieve her belongings and arranged for movers to bring the items to her new home.

The boxes filled with her possessions had been stacked up to the ceiling against the rear wall of the storage unit.

Ong only realised that the boxes were wet after the movers shifted the boxes away from the rear wall, which she said was "damp".

Water stains on the back of the storage unit's wall. PHOTO: Facebook/YT Ong

Ong claimed in her post that there were "signs of water seepage on the wall and condensation on my items".

As the movers were shifting the boxes into the lorry, some of the boxes tore as they had become brittle from the moisture build-up.

The damp and damaged boxes holding Ong's possessions. PHOTO: Facebook/YT Ong

"I broke down when I saw the damaged contents. I was extremely distressed and cried upon this horrible sight," said Ong.

The movers went ahead and brought the rest of the boxes to Ong's new home. The items that were apparently beyond repair are still at the storage unit pending an investigation by Lock+Store.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Ong said she approached Lock+Store to ask for compensation she made the discovery on Dec 30. The storage company gave her a form to list the damaged items, she said.

"They responded to my emails and messages, but there's no plan brought forward for the compensation yet," she added.

Damaged luxury items, mouldy clothes

Upon closer inspection, Ong realised that all her leather products and luxury items — such as bags, wallets and belts — were "terribly damaged by mould".

This included 14 bags, four belts, one card holder, three wallets, jewellery display boxes and leather bracelets, Ong told AsiaOne.

Dust bags storing her leather bags had "disintegrated and tore".

A mouldy and torn Salvatore Ferragamo dust bag. PHOTO: Facebook/YT Ong

Mouldy, water-damaged luxury items from brands like Salvatore Ferragamo and Prada. PHOTO: Facebook/YT Ong

Items of sentimental value were also found in bad condition. This included her daughter's kindergarten certificate and photo.

A damaged graduation certificate belonging to Ong's daughter. PHOTO: Facebook/YT Ong

Ong had approached the kindergarten to ask if they kept records of graduation pictures so she could have her daughter's photo replaced.

Unfortunately, the school didn't.

"This is the only copy I have," she said.

"All these items are extremely close to my heart and can neither be replaced nor bought again. I am still very heartbroken," Ong said.

To add salt to her wound, she also had to "do a lot of extra cleaning" while unpacking the items.

Initially, she made several trips to an auto-laundromat to wash and dry her damp and mouldy clothes.

But eventually, she had to go to an industrial laundromat to clean 32kg worth of her clothes. This cost her $252.

Even though her clothes were vacuum-packed, they 'couldn't escape the mould'. PHOTO: Facebook/YT Ong

"The smell of the dampness and mould [had] permeated through all my items. All my fabric items like floor mats, bedsheets, all my clothes, felt slightly damp upon unpacking."

In total, Ong estimated that the damages added up to about $16,000.

"This ordeal has been extremely exhausting and horrifying, both mentally and physically," said Ong.

She won't be able to claim the full value

Despite the hefty cost of damages, Ong won't be able to claim it all back despite demanding compensation.

"I was told I'll get back a lot less than what I am claiming," she said, adding that the storage company has offered her $2,000 in compensation out of "goodwill" and $500 to restore some of her items.

"This offer is an insult to what I have lost and what I have gone through," she remarked.

But she also admitted that she knows why she won't be able to claim the full amount.

"The reason for the offer above is [that] the contract that I signed upon renting the storage facility is ironclad, [which] protects the company from all liabilities.

"This puts me at a disadvantage but I really hope justice can be done in this case," she explained, adding that she will be filing a small claim with the Small Claims Tribunals.

She added that the restorer that the insurance surveyors consulted said it will cost more than $5,000 to restore everything.

Damage due to temperature changes and humidity, not water leakage: Lock+Store

In response to AsiaOne's queries, head of marketing and customer experience at Lock+Store Leona Lo said the incident was not caused by water leakage, but a "change in temperature or humidity conditions", as confirmed by its insurers.

"Non-air-conditioned units do not have temperature or humidity control," she pointed out, adding that this increases the risk of mould.

Lo shared that during a customer's onboarding process, they are informed not to store any valuable items such as, but not restricted to, luxury handbags.

Under its licence agreement, Lo said the company will "inform customers that goods are stored at the sole risk and responsibility of the storer". Such risks would include "theft, damage to, and deterioration of the goods due to, but not restricted to, leakage or overflow of water, mildew, heat, etc".

Customers are also advised to purchase additional insurance coverage for their items.

Additionally, the terms and conditions of the licensing agreement state that any loss or damages that the company is liable for is limited to an aggregate maximum of $2,000.

"That said, we offered compensation to the affected tenant as a goodwill gesture," said Lo.

In response to the incident, the company's country manager has also reached out to Ong and is providing regular updates on their investigations.

The company has also apologised for the "frustration" Ong experienced.

ALSO READ: Man offered $10 compensation after motorbike damaged in Yishun carpark

melissateo@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.