'I believe there will be more opportunities in the future': Fresh poly graduate who took up contract role on job hunting

Having graduated with a diploma this May, Nur Farisya Binte Fahrurazi has applied to about 20 jobs thus far, and heard back from five regarding interview opportunities.

Of these, only two companies offered the 20-year-old Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) graduate a job.

Farisya, who was in NP's Business Studies course, will start her administrative job as a contract worker at a pharmaceutical firm in July.

In an interview on Wednesday (July 9), the fresh graduate said she had applied for the job on the recommendation of her education and career guidance counsellor, whom she had approached for advice as she was feeling "a bit lost".

Farisya is currently working an administrative role at NP's Office of Immersion & Careers, also as a contract worker. She had previously completed a six-month credit bearing internship programme there.

And while she hopes to work in marketing, most of the job opportunities she had received are admin roles.

"I've been searching the job market; a lot of (marketing jobs) require me to have a degree or at least three years' experience, which I currently do not have," she said.

Her portfolio — commonly submitted to potential employers — mainly includes her personal projects rather than ones done in a professional capacity.

Feeling that finding jobs in marketing was "too hard", Farisya said she is alright to work in administration for now, as she believes the job scope is "still somewhat related" to her studies.

"Personally, I would prefer if it was on a permanent basis but because there aren't really many opportunities for me right now, I'm okay with it being a contract basis because I believe there will come more opportunities in the future," she added.

"So if there's learning opportunities from this job role, even if it's a contract opportunity, I'm willing."

'We encourage fresh graduates to stay optimistic': Gan Siow Huang

Speaking to the media after an engagement session with polytechnic students on Wednesday, Minister of State for Trade & Industry Gan Siow Huang said the Government is closely monitoring the employment situation.

Gan, who is also Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said this year's fresh graduates are understandably showing more anxiety and concerns compared to previous cohorts, in light of economic uncertainties.

She said that education career coaches in higher learning institutes, as well as Workforce Singapore and the National Trades Union Congress, are working more closely to support fresh graduates in job searching.

In addition, the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce is also studying ways to further support students looking for jobs, she noted.

"At the moment, the job climate is still rather steady," Gan told the media.

"We know that companies are still hiring and jobs are still available, so we encourage our fresh graduates to stay optimistic (and) where possible, broaden their job search. And for those who need, do go to a career coach."

Addressing employers, Gan said she hopes they will plan for the longer term and consider hiring fresh graduates "who have good qualifications and skills and are eager to work".

"This is actually helpful to companies too, in their leadership renewal as well as development of talent."

