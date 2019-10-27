'I bought this property for $1.5 million': Condo resident yells profanities at security guards over visitor parking

SINGAPORE - A video of a man yelling at his condominium security guards and hurling vulgarities at them has attracted much attention online since it was posted on Friday (Oct 25).

The man, dressed in a blue sleeveless shirt and shorts, who identified himself as Ramesh in the video, was outraged by a parking fee he was told he needed to pay for his guests to park inside the condominium.

Two security agency associations have released separate statements on Saturday (Oct 26) regarding the incident, defending the security officer in the video.

A police report has also been made on Saturday (Oct 26) by the officer in the video who was the security supervisor on site.

The video in question was uploaded on YouTube on Friday (Oct 25) by user Mohamed Sharil and has received more than 3,000 views since.

It was also submitted by a reader of alternative news website All Singapore Stuff and has attracted about 1,800 reactions and 2,600 shares on their Facebook page.

Netizens have criticised the man for being rude to the security guards.

President of the Security Association Singapore (SAS) Raj Joshua Thomas said: "SAS has been made aware of a recently uploaded video on YouTube, where a security officer was subject to verbal abuse by a condominium resident when trying to fulfil his duties."