'I like to buy old cars at bargain prices': Singaporean delivery rider snags Porsche Cayenne for just $5,800 in Malaysia

The higher cost of living in Singapore has driven a Singaporean delivery rider to buy a car across the border — a move that left several social media users calling it a "steal".

A TikTok video shared on Jan 31 showed Afiq Zayany, 31, showing off his 4.8 litre Porsche Cayenne.

The price? A cool RM18,000 (S$5,800), he said.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Wednesday (Feb 11), Zayany said he saw "potential" in the used 2004 model - even with its age and faulty engines - when a friend shared its listing on Facebook Marketplace in Nov 2025.

"The owner listed it at $8,000. I walked away and he called me back," he said. "We agreed at $5,800. So, not bad."

A brand new Porsche Cayenne in Singapore — excluding the Certificate of Entitlement — starts from over $400,000. Meanwhile, listings on SGcarmart show that second-hand models start from $30,000.

The cheapest Porsche Cayenne that AsiaOne found online in Malaysia is a 2004 model that cost around $9,000.

While the car was paid fully in cash, its affordable price came with an asterisk mark.

Zayany said that he spent a further $5,800 on repairs and $1,770 on road tax.

Even so, he added that the car was a "steal".

"It drinks petrol like crazy," he said.

The Porsche is not Zayany's first bargain find. He had previously bought four other cars in Malaysia for between $3,200 and $35,000.

"I like to buy old and damaged cars at bargain prices," he said. "It hurts less [on my wallet] when I buy the cheapest out there and repair them - compared to when I buy a car for up to $45,000 while still forking out up to $20,000 to repair them in Singapore."

The video has since garnered over 60 comments and 30,000 views.

@r4ytarded Meet Zayyany a.k.a Ringgits & dollars. The guy that stays in JB and works as a food delivery partner in Singapore! @YT: Zayanyy ♬ original sound - raytarded

One social media user had words of admiration towards Zayany for landing himself a deal.

"Respect bro. Simply awesome," he said.

According to Singapore’s Land Transport Authority, Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders are not allowed to “keep or use” foreign-registered vehicles in Singapore.

Singaporeans with a Singapore-issued driving licence are legally allowed to drive in Malaysia under Malaysian road laws.

But Zayany said that he would rather take his Porsche for a spin in Malaysia.

"Singapore is so tiny and there are so many speed cameras and traffic lights," he said. "Whereas in Malaysia, there are so many places to drive to and explore."

