I can only sleep in living room, says man who moved into flat next to Bukit Merah 'neighbour from hell'

One man's joy of moving into a new home was dampened after he realised he is living next to a "neighbour from hell".

In less than six months, 55-year-old Lin has called the police four times, as he is unable to bear the loud music blaring into his Bukit Merah flat, reported Shin Min Daily News.

"She often listens to the radio at high volume, and I can hear the music from my bedroom. Sometimes, the music plays from the evening till the next afternoon," said the salesperson.

"Apart from the music, she often slams the door in the middle of the night, and the 'bang' sound would jolt me from sleep."

In videos and voice recordings provided by Lin, loud music can be heard playing through the night.

As Lin's bedroom is right next to the woman's flat, the noise from her home has been disrupting his rest.

"I bought headphones to block out some of the noise but the situation has worsened over the past few weeks. I can only sleep in the living room now," he said.

Lin explained that he was unaware of the noise disturbance issue as the previous homeowner had not mentioned it.

When he contacted the latter again, they confessed to selling the flat because of the female neighbour.

"I only wanted her to lower the volume, but she told me the wall is too thin and the issue has nothing to do with her.

"She even swore at me later on. I'm not stopping her from listening to music, I just hope she can keep it down," Lin said.

"I don't know if I can put up with this any longer. Sometimes, I'd rather go to work instead of staying at home."

Although he has thought of selling the flat, Lin said he had just moved in less than a year ago, and worries that the next occupant will also become a victim to the noise disturbance.

When approached by Shin Min, the neighbour involved in the matter declined to comment.

According to residents living in Bukit Merah, the woman was previously dubbed Punggol's "neighbour from hell" and had reportedly forced six families to move out in two years.

These families accused the woman of splashing oil at their doors, playing loud music, stomping on the floor and even leaving a bloody pig's ear on a shoe rack, reported The Straits Times in 2019.

However, she had denied all accusations towards her in a follow-up interview with Lianhe Wanbao, and claimed the circulated videos of her were edited.

The woman subsequently moved to Bukit Merah in 2020, where she purportedly continued harassing residents there by playing loud music.

ALSO READ: Noise sensors may be used to help resolve severe neighbour disputes under proposed laws

lim.kewei@asiaone.com