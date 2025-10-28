'I can show you 100% gangster': 3 men fined for taunting cop at murder scene near Kitchener Road

Three men have been fined after they taunted and mocked a policeman who did not let them pass through a police cordon at a murder scene.

On Oct 28, Alex Kumar Gnanasekaran, 38, was fined $4,000, while Md Dino Marciano Abdul Wahab, 45, and Mohamed Eusof Mohamed Yahiya, 33, were each handed a $5,000 fine.

All three pleaded guilty to using insulting words towards a police officer who was executing his duty as a public servant.

Dino and Eusof had previously also committed offences against public servants.

Dino was handed a charge under the Protection from Harassment Act for saying vulgarities to a police officer in January 2025, while Eusof had previously been convicted for causing hurt to a public servant in 2022.

Mohanan V. Balakrishnan, 39, who recorded a video of Alex, Dino and Eusof taunting the policeman, had been convicted in September and was fined $3,500.

On Sept 22, at around 5am, after a night of drinking and clubbing, the four men were walking along the back lane of Sam Leong Road, near Kitchener Road, when they saw a police cordon.

The area had been cordoned off by the police to preserve a murder crime scene.

Despite a police officer directing them to stay away from the area, they refused to cooperate and insisted on passing through the cordon.

When another officer rejected their request to walk through the cordon, Alex got agitated and shouted at the officer aggressively.

Alex, Dino and Eusof then started mocking the officer as Mohanan recorded a video of them doing so.

Alex hurled vulgarities at the officer, telling the cop: "We are paying tax and "I can show you 100 per cent gangster".

Dino also repeatedly mocked him, saying: "You talked like gangster you know, we all scared you know".

Eusof then pointed at the cop and said: "He is going to cry already".

All three men were expressionless as the video of them taunting and laughing at the officer was played in court.

The altercation, which lasted around three minutes, stopped only when another officer stepped in and asked them to leave.

A member of the public made a police report after seeing the video online.

Seeking a fine of $5,000 each, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Jun Ya said the three men had obstructed the police officers in carrying out their duties to maintain security and showed disregard for these officers on duty.

In mitigation, defence lawyer S.S. Dhillon urged the court to impose a fine of $3,500 each, adding: "They are pleading for leniency, and they will never repeat this mistake ever again."

In sentencing, District Judge Lim Tse Haw noted Eusof's and Dino's previous run-ins with the law.

The judge added that Alex's antecedence for traffic offences was "not half as bad" as Dino's and Eusof's.

"According to the written mitigation, Alex has taken the initiative to seek counselling, which shows a genuine attempt to change for the better," said Judge Lim.

Those found guilty of using abusive language against a public servant can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.