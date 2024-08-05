'I can't anyhow move them': Kallang resident ordered to remove 60 deity statues from corridor

One Kallang resident has lamented the difficulties of removing over 60 deity statues placed along the common corridor, following recent complaints from his neighbours.

When a 8world reporter visited the flat at Block 64 Kallang Bahru on July 30, he was greeted by religious idols of various sizes on the 50-metre-long corridor.

These included the Laughing Buddha and Guanyin, as well as Christian figures and Hindu deities.

Other items such as bicycles, stainless steel cabinets, cardboard boxes, and cans of paint lined the other side of the corridor.

While the resident, a 62-year-old man named Raja, told Shin Min Daily News that he received no complaints over the items in the past 25 years, several of his neighbours told 8world that the items are obstructing movement.

One domestic helper said that her 90-year-old employer relies on a wheelchair to get around.

"I've to be extra careful when pushing a wheelchair through the corridor as I'm worried about knocking over the statues," she said. "I usually use the lift on the other side to avoid passing through here."

A resident, who declined to be named, said: "I understand the importance of faith, but common areas should be kept free of obstructions.

"The corridor is occupied by these statues and items, which not only affect the appearance of the public space, but also pose a safety hazard."

Another resident said that the statues made him feel uneasy and is spooked out whenever he walked past the corridor at night, adding that he is also worried about knocking them over.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Raja said that out of the 62 deity statues placed outside his flat, he only prays to six of them.

He claimed that the other religious items along the corridor were placed by his neighbours, adding that he is only responsible for sorting them out.

Raja said that the town council had contacted him on previous occasions to keep the common corridor clean.

Most recently, he was ordered to remove the deity statues and other items cluttering the corridor by Monday (Aug 5), Shin Min reported.

On this, Raja said: "Some people took photos and shared them online. I don't understand their intentions.

"You know, I can't anyhow move them."

However, he said he will comply with the order, adding that he's in the midst of clearing the items.

The Jalan Besar Town Council also said that they would be sending personnel to Raja's flat to check and understand the situation.

