'I couldn't get out of the house': Man's flat turns into roach-filled garbage dump after his weight balloons to 240kg

A man in Singapore found himself spiralling into depression after losing both his parents as well as his job within the span of several years.

The man, identified as 44-year-old Saini, moved into a rental flat on his own in 2016, after losing contact with his siblings following his parents' deaths, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Then, he was able to support himself by working at the cargo port terminal. However, Saini ended up losing his job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saini told the Chinese evening daily that he had tried applying for another position as a security guard, but claimed that he was discriminated against due to his size.

Things got worse during the country's circuit breaker measures.

Confined indoors, Saini saw his weight balloon from 130kg to 240kg within just two months.

He also developed gout as a result, which made moving about even more difficult.

"When I was staying in Bedok, the rubbish chute was located within the flat. But here it's outside at the lift landing. I couldn't get out of the house, so I started to leave the rubbish at home," he told Shin Min.

Before long, garbage began piling up in Saini's flat, attracting cockroaches and other insects.

The filthy environment exacerbated Saini's health problems and he had to make frequent visits to the hospital.

After learning about the state of his health and living conditions, a medical social worker referred him to charity organisation, Habitat for Humanity Singapore, the local chapter of an international charity seeking to "eliminate poverty housing worldwide".

Five volunteers spent five hours decluttering and cleaning Saini's flat under the charity's Project Homeworks programme, which serves to "rehabilitate" homes to make them safer and more sanitary.

And from sleeping on the floor all year round, Saini finally had a bed of his own.

A spokesperson from the organisation told Shin Min that Saini was also handed a patchwork quilt which is handsewn by volunteers under a separate initiative.

"Most of our beneficiaries are seniors who live alone in rental flats or low-income families," the spokesperson added, with each blanket made up of 130 squares of cloth, each piece designed by donors.

Habitat for Humanity have also launched several campaigns on crowdfunding platform Give.Asia, where they hope to raise funds for the needy during the Christmas season.

