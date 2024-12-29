'I couldn't sleep': Singaporean seeks compensation from JB hotel after finding bed bug on sheet, bites on body

A Singaporean woman wants compensation from a Johor Bahru hotel after finding a bed bug on the bed she was sleeping in.

Stomp contributor Angela shared a video of the insect on the bed sheet.

She and five friends had booked three rooms at Hallmark Regency Hotel via the Agoda website.

"Two of us went a day early on Dec 13 to spend more time to do our shopping while the remaining four would join us the next day," said the Stomp contributor.

The plan was for all six of them to check out on Dec 15.

"We checked in the hotel around 3pm," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"We went out and came back hotel around 3am. We showered and chat a bit. At around 4am, we went to bed.

"But I couldn't sleep as I felt my body was itchy. At around 5am, I went to the toilet. I checked my body and that was when I noticed I hade a few bites on my body, including my butt.

"I woke my friend up. and we saw the bed bug crawling on the bed as seen in the video I sent you."

She also shared a photo of the insect bites on her left buttock.

"We went to the reception upon seeing this bed bug at 5.30am and the hotel staff member told us he was surprised that the room had bed bugs!" said the Stomp contributor.

"He moved us to another room without windows. Upon entering, both of us felt a chill and goosebumps were raised. Thus we asked for another room and he said only the corner room was left. So we went to check and saw a chunk of hair on the floor."

She added that the curtains were stained as well.

"We were going to a yacht party the next night. This hotel made us so stressed," said the Stomp contributor.

"We emailed the hotel to seek compensation, but we only got a refund from Agoda"

Agoda had made a full refund for all three room, but that was not enough for the Stomp contributor.

She said: "I'm seeking compensation from the hotel for the distress the medical expenses and the inconvenience caused as we had to find an accommodation that can fit six of us the very next day."

Stomp has contacted Hallmark Regency Hotel for more info.

[[nid:710493]]

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.