'I decided to devote more time to my family': East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan retires after serving a decade in politics

East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan announced on Monday (April 21) that she will be retiring from politics after serving two terms.

In a Facebook post, Chan, 48, said: "This decision was difficult for me and was made after careful consideration. It had been challenging since my father fell ill in 2022. After his passing a year ago, I decided to devote more time to my family."

She also expressed her gratitude to the residents of Fengshan and East Coast for giving her the opportunity to serve.

"Your care and concern, suggestions and feedback made possible what we have in the community today.

"You gave me the chance to raise topics of concern in Parliament, through various feedback channels to the Government, and constantly made me think about what could be improved."

Chan also took a moment to acknowledge those who supported her throughout her political journey, especially in her constituency work.

"Achieving all this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my dedicated volunteers, staff at the Constituency Office, our community partners, and the generous donors who continued to fund the many initiatives introduced in Fengshan," she added.

In her post, Chan shared that she first moved to Fengshan about 26 years ago and expressed her fondness for the neighbourhood, which eventually inspired her to start volunteering in the community.

"It was this sense of community, of shared joys and sorrows, that kept me volunteering for more than a decade"

She is currently group chief strategy and sustainability officer at ST Engineering.

Chan entered politics in 2015 as a People's Action Party (PAP) candidate in Fengshan SMC where she won 57.5 per cent of the vote against Workers' Party candidate Dennis Tan.

In the 2020 General Election, Fengshan SMC was absorbed into East Coast GRC, where Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat led the PAP team.

The party won with 53 per cent of the vote against the Workers' Party.

xingying.koh@asiaone.com