I did not choke him to death, says man involved in upskirt video death case

In its report published on Sunday (Nov 3), Shin Min reported the man saying he was unable to sleep for two nights after the incident because of the tremendous psychological stress.

He claimed he was physically smaller compared to the 46-year-old, and that he was pushed aside during the struggle and even sprained his ankle.

"We were only carrying out our civic duty, and only wanted to wait for the police to arrive," he told Shin Min.

The case has been classified as an unnatural death, and police are investigating.

The evening daily reported that another man, who also helped subdue the 46-year-old man, broke down when interviewed by the police.

Ms Diana Ngiam, an associate director at Quahe Woo & Palmer LLC, told The Straits Times that in such cases, an autopsy is usually done to determine the cause of death.

If it still remains unclear, a coroner's inquiry could be held, she added.

"The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) will usually decide after the State Coroner has made its findings as to whether to prosecute any of the five involved- if there is evidence that the actions of any of the five are related to the man's death," Ms Ngiam said.