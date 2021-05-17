'I didn't do anything': Man arrested after refusing to wear mask in Tampines

More than a year into the pandemic, putting on a face mask while heading out is the norm by now but some people continue to flout the rules.

A 60-year-old man was arrested on May 15 in Tampines for refusing to wear a mask even after being asked to do so, and turning aggressive when the police arrived at the scene.

In a video uploaded on Facebook, the old man was seen being held down by two police officers who were in the midst of arresting him.

Struggling against the officers, he shouted: "Help! I didn't do anything." The man also said that his back hurt.

The police told AsiaOne they were alerted to the incident at Block 201D Tampines Street 21 at 8pm. The man was allegedly uncooperative after he was advised to put on his mask, and he purportedly turned aggressive against the police officers.

He was subsequently arrested under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

In the same weekend, a video of a woman who refused to wear a mask at Marina Bay Sands went viral on social media.

The clip showed the 53-year-old woman questioning a safe distancing ambassador (SDA) as to whether she had a badge and who she represented. Throughout the video, she was heard repeatedly questioning the SDA about a badge.

Believed to be involved in other similar incidents, the woman is currently under police investigation.

For not wearing a mask, first-time offenders will be issued a fine of $300. Repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution in court.

On May 16, there were 38 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections, which marked the highest number of community cases in over a year. The total number of cases in Singapore is currently 61,585.

mardhiahhaslan@asiaone.com