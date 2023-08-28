'I don't believe in politicking': Tan Kin Lian in presidential TV forum

Tan Kin Lian says he doesn't believe in politicking, in a presidential TV forum organised by CNA on Monday (Aug 28) night.

He was answering a question on how he can convince voters that he is not politicising the election and will exercise his powers without fear or favour.

"It is not helpful when you're solving difficult problems, to mix up the concept - is the solution of Party A or Party B.

"I do not believe in politicking because it's taking away time that should go into understanding the problem and solving the problem," he said.

"I think we should focus on the problem and use available resources and knowledge to see what's the best way to solve the problem that the country and people are facing".

He noted issues such as low birth rate and a harder life as the problems that need to be solved, and "we shouldn't be thinking about politicising" matters.

Tan, 75, most recently received the endorsement of Progress Singapore Party chairman Tan Cheng Bock, while former secretary-general of Singaporeans First, Tan Jee Say, is his proposer.

Three presidential candidates Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian are taking part in the presidential forum that is airing live on CNA.

