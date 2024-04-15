'I don't dare to go home early': Yishun resident living in fear, claims female neighbour harassing him for past 5 years

Home is meant to be a safe space for rest - but this woman may have turned her neighbour's haven into a waking nightmare.

A resident in Yishun has claimed that his neighbour has constantly harassed him for the past five years, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday (April 14).

The resident, surnamed Zhao, told Shin Min that a female neighbour surnamed Liang has hurled insults at him, vandalised his door, thrown liquids and garbage at the doorstep of his home in a HDB block along Yishun Street 22 for half a decade.

Although Zhao said he has contacted the police more than 20 times, her harassment has not stopped so he installed a security camera outside his home in hopes of collecting evidence.

This allowed him a bit of room to breathe, as Liang reportedly stopped throwing liquids and rubbish at the 43-year-old's door.

But other forms of harassment didn't stop, causing Zhao grief.

In footage seen by Shin Min, Liang can be seen striking Zhao's metal gate, pelting him with vulgarities.

To make matters worse, the woman seems bent on targeting only Zhao, he told Shin Min.

"If she sees me below the block from her window, she'll yell and swear at me, disturbing the entire block," he said, adding that he must check before he even dares to step out of his home.

'She's driving me crazy'

Zhao had originally been patient because he didn't want to make a mountain of a molehill, but has since decided otherwise.

"Now, even at night, I don't dare to go home early. I'll stay outside until midnight to avoid being seen as I'm going home," he explained.

Now, the Yishun resident is hoping to move out of this home to escape his neighbour.

He added: "I'm under a lot of mental pressure every day, I can't live and rest well. She's driving me crazy."

Zhao has gone for consultations with psychiatrists and has also attended multiple counselling sessions to deal with his stress, he told Shin Min.

One neighbour stays at mum's house to avoid her

The Chinese publication also approached Liang to speak with her. Upon learning their identity, Liang shut the door on the reporter, cursing at them loudly, Shin Min reported.

She also yelled at the reporter, informing them not to believe Zhao's words.

According to other neighbours on the same floor, residents try to avoid Liang as the ruckus she makes affects everyone.

Wati (transliterated), 32, told Shin Min: "She makes noise in the middle of the night, even till five or six in the morning.

"When she returns to her home, she'll slam the door so hard that everyone wakes up."

For her to get proper rest, Wati says she needs to stay at her mother's house overnight so that she's not disturbed by Liang's antics.

Neighbours also confirmed that Liang only targets Zhao, adding that she dared not harass the other neighbours.

Speaking with AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing. A 49-year-old woman is assisting with police investigations.

