'I don't dare to go out and I'm still shaking': Shop manager hurt in attack by unknown woman at Jewel Changi Airport

A woman barged into a shop, overturning tables, smashing items, and even attacked the manager.

The incident, which happened at Sauce Legend located at Jewel Changi Airport on Saturday (Aug 27) afternoon, left the shop's manager, Jenny Lee, "shocked and traumatised", with injuries sustained to her head and arms.

Lee told AsiaOne that she was alone in the shop and had been attending to some customers when the unknown woman suddenly began her rampage, overturning a table that held products for taste-testing before destroying items in the store.

Items destroyed in the attack on Saturday (Aug 27). PHOTOS: Jenny Lee

Sauce Legend, a boutique by local sauce maker Nanyang Sauce, is located on the first floor of the mall.

Lee, who's in her 40s, described feeling scared when the woman first barged in.

"When I tried to stop her, she started attacking me," Lee shared, adding that she was "crying and screaming" for help.

"She dragged me outside, pulled my hair and scratched me" detailed Lee.

Lee showed scratches sustained to her hands. PHOTOS: Jenny Lee

Lee described the woman to be in her 50s or 60s, "about 160cm tall" and carrying a backpack.

According to an interview with 8World, Lee shared that the woman had visited the shop at least twice before.

Said Lee to 8 World: "I remember her because when I spoke to her, I realised what she said didn't make sense. I didn't understand what she was saying. When I saw her, she would come into the shop and say a few words before leaving."

This was the first time, however, that the woman showed signs of aggression.

Although the woman eventually got away, Sauce Legend's co-owner Ken Koh, 38, told AsiaOne that staff at Jewel tried to give chase but the woman managed to escape to Terminal 3.

"I don't know if it was malicious or if she has a mental issue," shared Koh, who was not in the shop at the time.

A police report has since been made.

Dear Customers, we will be closed for the rest of today due to an unfortunate incident caused by an unidentified... Posted by Sauce Legend on Saturday, August 27, 2022

As a result of the attack, Lee shared with AsiaOne that she had trouble sleeping that night and "kept having flashbacks of the attack".

"I'm still shocked that this can happen in Singapore and in broad daylight at a busy mall," she added.

"I don't dare to go out and am still shaking," said Lee, who expressed gratitude to those who comforted her she was "crying non-stop".

Both Lee and Koh expressed worry that the woman may strike again and hope that she will be caught soon.

Photos and videos which Koh shared with AsiaOne of the aftermath showed the shop in disarray, with a table overturned and smashed bottles of sauces on the floor.

An award which took a pride of place in the shop was also shattered in the attack. It was given out by the National Heritage Board to Koh's mum, the second-generation owner of Nanyang Sauce, in recognition of her contribution to Singapore's culture.

An award given to Koh's mum was shattered in the attack. PHOTO: Ken Koh

"The award was very precious and meaningful to my mum," said Koh wistfully.

"My mum is more concerned with whether the staff are hurt as people are more important to her. So while she is sad, she didn't show it," shared Koh.

Koh estimated the total damages as a result of the intrusion to be "in the thousands".

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated that they received a call for assistance at 80 Airport Boulevard on Aug 27 at about 2.20pm and investigations are ongoing.

