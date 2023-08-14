'I don't know him very well': George Goh on Tan Kin Lian's suggestion that one of them step down if both qualify for PE

Although another person has decided to throw his hat into the ring for the upcoming Presidential Election, entrepreneur George Goh feels that one more competitor will not dilute his chances.

Speaking to the media after a youth dialogue on Monday (Aug 14) at cafe and bar Bisoux at GR.ID mall, Goh unveiled his campaign slogan - 'One Chance for Change', and responded to a claim made by another presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian last Saturday.

Tan, 75, told the media during his walkabout at Our Tampines Hub that he intends to speak to Goh to decide if one of them can step down, should both of them be found eligible to run for election.

“The candidate who steps down can support the other candidate. This is to avoid splitting the non-establishment vote,” he said.

Replying to Tan's claim, Goh told reporters on Monday evening: "Of course we don't have such an agreement, because I don't know him very well, because he belongs to the previous [batch of candidates] from 2011.

"I take it that every single one coming forward should be genuine, they should not have ideas about these things. I don't think this should be the way if you decide to come forward."

Addressing the group of youths at the dialogue, Goh shared that the rationale behind his slogan lies in his decision to run for President as a private sector candidate.

Referencing the fact that there have been no presidents from the private sector in the last 30 years since the elected presidency came into effect in 1991, Goh said he hoped that there would be more candidates coming forward from the private sector.

"I know how difficult it is [to run for President] from the private sector, we are not endorsed by the establishment."

"But I hope to bring that different perspective into the president's office. I hope that something will be changed."

An 'open and inclusive' Presidency

Together with the unveiling of his slogan, Goh also shared that he intends to have an "open and inclusive" Presidency by making changes within the constitutional powers of the Head of State.

An Open Book

Should he be elected, Goh intends to introduce an annual card containing all his activities and decisions made in the year, which would include the signing off on Bills, speeches made and funds raised.

"In commercial terms it's like an annual report," he said.

An Open Heart

Goh also announced that he intends to "enlarge the scope and deepen the impact" of the President's Challenge.

If elected, he intends to use his philanthropic experience, business network and the status of the office to raise $1billion for welfare organisations and small charities which are less recognised.

An Open Platform

As a mentor for young entrepreneurs, Goh said that he hopes to bring together a group of mentors to grow and nurture young people in the areas of arts, music, sports and entrepreneurship.

"One unique thing about us entrepreneurs [is that] our minds are very active. We will find ways to overcome difficulty; we will find solutions to look for people, we will find ways to get funding."

