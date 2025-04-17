'I don't rule anything out': Pritam Singh on whether incumbent Aljunied GRC MPs will remain as team

Workers' Party secretary-general Pritam Singh was coy on whether he, along with the other incumbent Aljunied GRC MPs, will contest in the same constituency in the coming elections on May 3.

Singh was answering a reporter's question at a press conference on Thursday (April 17) where his party unveiled its manifesto and four new candidates.

The other MPs in Aljunied GRC are party chair Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam and Faisal Manap.

"I don't rule anything out, as we enter the final phase before Nomination Day," said Singh.

"Is this where the biggest surprise will be?" quizzed the reporter.

Singh then asked if the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has "officially" introduced its candidates for its East Coast and Marine Parade GRCs.

"They have been very coy about the fine line up, right? There are no coincidences to that coyness, so let's see what happens in the next few days."

In the 2020 General Election, the WP team, led by Singh, contested against a PAP slate, winning with a 59.95 per cent vote share.

Since then, the team are a member short after former MP Leon Perera resigned from the party in July 2023.

Singh said that winning Aljunied GRC is a not a "done deal", pointing out the slim margins in the last election.

"Every vote is important to us. And if Singaporeans agree with us that a more balanced political system, a more balanced parliament, is good for Singapore, then they have to cast their vote accordingly," he added.

Earlier at the press conference, Singh announced that new face Kenneth Tiong Boon Kiat will be fielded in Aljunied GRC.

The 36-year-old director of tech start-up Sensemake AI has been helping at Meet-the-People Session in Aljunied GRC's Serangoon ward.

Tiong said that if elected, he will champion several causes, including a "strong family foundation" with affordable public housing, highest education standards for every Singaporean child and "upholding the fundamental right to love".

When quizzed on the latter, the father of two said that he is referring to Singaporeans whose foreign spouses are "in a limbo when they are not able to get long term visit passes".

"This makes them afraid to have children… to settle down," added Tiong.

Meanwhile, Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik, a senior property manager at Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, will stand in Sengkang GRC.

The 36-year-old said he understands the struggles faced by Sengkang residents, such as worries about housing loans and daily expenses.

"When my family and friends ask me, why am I standing in this election, I only have one answer, because I want to build a future that works for people like us, one that works for Singapore," he added.

Siti Alia Abdul Rahim Mattar, 43, and Eileen Chong Pei Shan, 33, a former diplomat who now works at charity Asia Philanthropy Circle, was also introduced as new candidates.

But Singh and WP chair Sylvia Lim did not specify where they will be fielded.

Alia, who joined WP in 2024, said her biggest concerns is on whether her children will be able to afford the cost of living in Singapore.

"And how they will be able to afford an HDB flat, which should be an affordable home and not only a wealth accumulation vehicle," she added.

Chong, who also joined WP in 2024, said that she wants to bring more kindness, empathy and openness into Parliament if elected.

"Deferring views should be used to refine policies and ideas, rather than be dismissed, she said.

"I believe this will set a positive example and create space in civil society for open conversations where we can disagree without being disagreeable."

Singh, meanwhile, did not specify the total number of fresh faces the party will be fielding.

In 2019, the WP said that its medium-term objective was to contest and win one-third of the seats in Parliament.

Singh said that the party will not be able to meet that criteria with opposition MPs.

"The bigger objective is to make sure that we assemble good teams and individuals who can actually work in the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans," he added.

At the last General election, the party fielded 21 candidates, winning two GRCs, Aljunied and Sengkang, as well as Hougang SMC.

