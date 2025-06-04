'I don't think the situation has been handled very fairly': Parents frustrated as ECDA probes Little Paddington Preschool's closure

Parents have expressed their frustration at the sudden closure of Little Paddington Preschool in Bishan last week.

Speaking to AsiaOne on the condition of anonymity, an affected parent said that that he is currently weighing his options.

"I don't think (the situation) has been handled very fairly," he said, adding that the affected parents have sent a letter on Sunday (June 1) to the preschool management regarding feedback and demands for compensation.

In the letter, parents demanded a three-month fee waiver for those who choose to stay with the preschool, and a three-month refund for those who are withdrawing.

On Friday (May 30), parents were notified that the school's lease would expire on May 31 and that operations there would cease effectively.

The school later received a one-week lease extension to continue operations at Bishan, and offered to enrol the affected children in the Thomson Walk branch.

The preschool is under investigation by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) after failing to comply with regulations and giving parents just a day's notice before shutting down the branch.

Under the agency regulations, preschools must provide six months' notice to both parents and ECDA before ceasing operations.

According to the latest update on Tuesday (June 3), the school has acceded to the fee waiver for children continuing, but did not provide any confirmation about a refund for those planning to withdraw.

"We are at such short notice to find a school," the parent said, adding that finding a new school in the middle of the academic year complicates the situation further.

"You need to do some research, understand the curriculum, and then look at the location, which is, I think it's one of the most important criteria when choosing a preschool."

When considering the move to Thomson Walk, he also raised concerns regarding the proposed transport arrangements which would ferry his child to and from the preschool.

"Putting a three-year-old in a school bus, with no car seat, no safety belt and stuff, it's still pretty concerning," he said.

Negotiations are still ongoing, according to the parent, who has yet to make a final decision on withdrawing his child.

He also lamented the way the school management is handling the situation, saying that it has been "non-transparent" and claimed that it reportedly stopped sending him updates once he mentioned the possibility of withdrawing his child from the school.

ECDA investigation ongoing

Preschools are also required to inform parents and ECDA once they are notified of the possibility that the tenancy agreement may not be renewed.

Failure to do so will result in regulatory actions such as being issued warning letters or barred from applying for future preschool licences.

Speaking to AsiaOne, an ECDA spokesperson said the agency was informed of the closure on May 30 and is investigating if the school management has done its due diligence to meet regulatory requirements.

"ECDA takes a firm stance on regulatory compliance," the spokesperson said, adding that it will take regulatory action if the preschool is found to have breached ECDA's regulatory requirements.

At the same time, the agency is working closely with the preschool to support affected parents and the remaining 13 children currently enrolled.

According to ECDA, all affected children were offered places in other Little Paddington Preschool branches.

Complementary bus services till the end of 2025 are also being offered to those who choose to transfer to the Thomson Walk branch, which is a 10-minute drive from the Bishan branch.

"ECDA will render assistance should parents require further help in securing a place at another preschool," the spokesperson added.

Little Paddington working closely with parents

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Little Paddington Preschool said it has updated ECDA on the situation and is "supporting the children through the transition".

Several trips to the Thomson Walk branch will be conducted to familiarise the students and facilitate a seamless transition.

Teachers from the Bishan branch will also be transferred to Thomson Walk.

"We are focused on ensuring that the care and education of the children continue to be smooth and that parents receive ample support," said a spokesperson.

Previous cases investigated by ECDA

ECDA took action against Metis Preschool in April 2024 when it ceased operations at One@Redhill Centre just one week after informing parents of its closure.

The school informed parents on March 25 that the school would shut down on April 30, but was evicted on April 8 due to overdue payments and multiple violations of its tenancy agreement.

According to ECDA, all 19 students enrolled at the time secured places in other preschools, and staff members at Metis Preschool got roles in other preschools.

[[nid:706222]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com