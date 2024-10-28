'I feel cheated': Swiss woman in Singapore says Swiss restaurant Marche lacks authenticity

Blame it on the little Swiss flags around the restaurant.

A Singapore-based Swiss content creator said she felt "cheated" by all the non-Swiss food served in Swiss restaurant Marche.

Swizzyinsg, whose real name is Marion Müller, posted a 29-second video on Oct 17 with the disclaimer: "I am not saying the food does not taste good, it is just not what you would consider Swiss food!"

She said in the video: "They said it's a Swiss restaurant, but all these are not Swiss food."

The expat showed the Spanish paella and French crepes sold in the restaurant.

"The next thing I saw was seafood pasta, which actually looked pretty good, but in a Swiss restaurant?" she asked.

"Garlic chilli prawns on pizza is definitely not Swiss either."

But all was not lost.

"Then I was so happy to find Swiss rösti, which they make from scratch," said Müller. "But you would never eat it with sour cream.

"The only really authentic thing was the Mövenpick ice cream and these wooden chairs. You would find these exactly in Switzerland."

The video has more than 220,000 views on TikTok.

Someone commented: "Swiss food is horrific, can't blame them for serving other food."

"I agree," said Müller, who has lived in Singapore since November 2022.

One commenter asked: "What about Ikea?"

Müller replied that Ikea is from Sweden.

Asked for an authentic Swiss restaurant in Singapore, she named Coucou.

Marche Singapore, which has four outlets on the island, describes itself as a Swiss marketplace restaurant where "you can tuck into delicious, authentic European delights cooked live", indicating that it doesn't offer exclusively Swiss cuisine.

Stomp has contacted Marche Singapore for more info.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.