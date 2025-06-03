'I feel incredibly honoured': Drum major who dreamed of role as teen leads Singapore Police Force Band in centennial celebration

As a teen, he watched his senior, a drum major, with admiration as the latter skillfully spun his mace while leading their school band.

Nearly 17 years later, Station Inspector (SI) Muhammad Rasul Md Razali found himself in the same position.

But instead of a school band, he led the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Band at the Police Day Observance Ceremony, which also marked its centenary.

"I feel incredibly honoured to lead the band once again, especially this year when celebrating our 100 year anniversary," Rasul told media, referring to it as a "significant milestone".

"I hope to continue this legacy together with my fellow musicians," he continued, adding that the SPF Band, which is Singapore's oldest uniformed band, has a very rich history.

In an interview with the media, Rasul, 33, said he first heard about the SPF Band while attending the NCO band major course at age 16.

There he met the band's concertmaster at the time — who is now team leader of its woodwind section.

"I had never heard about the SPF Band before, and that's why I talked to him. He guided me through what kind of choices I might have in the band too," Rasul said.

The chance encounter developed into a close mentorship and friendship, which encouraged him to pursue a diploma in music, audio and technology at Singapore Polytechnic after completing his O-Level examinations.

When Rasul was assigned to the SPF for National Service (NS) in 2013, he was encouraged by the same mentor to audition for the band and was accepted as a trumpet player.

One year into NS, he decided that he wanted to be a full-time musician in the SPF Band and successfully applied to become a regular in the force, Rasul said.

Over the years, he rose through the ranks in the band, and was chosen to attend the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Drum Major Course before getting certified in 2022.

Rasul also shared that in order to prepare for the role, he started practicing the moment he was informed about his current appointment.

While he usually practises with his mace two to three hours daily, he amps it up to up to eight hours a day as the performance date approaches.

"Whenever we have band practice...I'll just be there while the band (members) are figuring out their positions, practicing my mace," he said.

Explaining that the SPF Band has multiple drum majors who lead different performances, Rasul said that while he is not preparing to be the drum major for a particular performance, he is the band's chief musician.

"So if I don't hold the mace, I will be playing my trumpet," he said, adding that he also provides musical direction to the band and facilitates rehearsals when he is not drum major.

Unveiling of centennial mace by SPF Band

Police Day has been commemorated annually on June 3 since 1971.

This year's observance ceremony, held at the Home Team Academy, not only commemorates the SPF Band's centennial, but also the Police National Service's (PNS) 50 year anniversary.

To commemorate the SPF Band’s 100th year in service, the Centennial Mace — a specially designed ceremonial mace — was also unveiled during the ceremony.

It was received by on behalf of the SPF Band by Superintendent of Police Sulaiman Bin Abdul Wahab, Director of Music, who then presented it to Rasul.

Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong spoke at the event, addressing both full-time and PNS officers.

Tong said that PNS has played a vital role in strengthening the nation’s safety and security since its introduction in 1975.

It has since grown to encompass more specialised roles such as those in cybersecurity, the police coast guard and traffic police.

"Our PNS officers have stood shoulder to shoulder with their regular counterparts in frontline operational roles daily," said Tong.

"They patrol our streets, respond to incidents, and are a visible presence in keeping our communities safe. When performing their frontline duties, they often have to make quick decisions, sometimes to protect the lives of others."

Also addressing the SPF Band, Tong said it is "an important institution in upholding our traditions".

"Its music has accompanied police officers and Singaporeans through parades, national ceremonies and special occasions."

"Both domestically and on the international stage – sometimes as the only Asian band – the Band serves as cultural ambassadors for the SPF."

"On top of showcasing Singapore’s rich cultural heritage, the Band also demonstrates that policing is not just about enforcing the law, but also about connecting with the community we serve."

Tong also presented awards to divisions and officers that displayed exemplary performance.

One of the awards presented at the ceremony was that for the Best Land Division, which was won by the Central Police Division this year.

Commander of the Central Division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Wong Keng Hoe received the award on their behalf.

"This award recognises the professionalism, operational excellence and dedication demonstrated by officers," he said.

"This would not have been possible without the vital contributions of grassroots organisations, schools and industry partners who have worked closely with us...and our officers’ families, who have given them their fullest support to carry out their duties effectively."

