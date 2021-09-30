'I feel safe now': Police officer has netizens thirsting over his massive guns

Move over handsome anti-crime policeman standee, there's a new cop in town.

He's none other than Staff Sergeant Fadhly from Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC), with his pleasant smile and massive 'guns'.

On Wednesday (Sept 29), Geylang NPC made a Facebook post featuring the staff sergeant, showing the public how to lodge a police report if they're short on time.

The main image, which shows the handsome police officer smiling behind his mask with a laptop, was accompanied with three other photographs.

Each caption had instructions on how the public can lodge a report using police e-services, the self-help kiosk at police stations, and the Found Property Drop Box.

However, it seems, netizens were more interested in Staff Sergeant Fadhly – or rather, his ripped arms.

Since the photos were uploaded, netizens have gone wild with over 650 reactions, 350 comments and 730 shares on the post.

Many left their thirst comments, with one netizen even calling him "honey":

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

Also, there were many hilarious comments alluding the immense power that the police officer must possess with those guns.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook

Hopefully the queues at Geylang NPC aren't too long after this.

