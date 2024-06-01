'I feel stupid': Delivery rider ends up losing $180 after helping customer with 'errands'

He thought the job was genuine since it was made through the Lalamove app.

But one man, who does deliveries part-time to earn extra cash, ended up $180 poorer after apparently getting swindled by a 'customer'.

The delivery rider, who wanted to be known only as Han, told AsiaOne on Friday (May 31) he was initially thrilled with the "buy for me" job request since it came with a "generous" $130 payout.

"I felt something amiss, but I just brushed it off as the job came from the Lalamove app, which is a reputable company," the 30-year-old full-time IT executive said.

After getting in touch with the customer, Han later bought groceries at a 7-Eleven outlet in Bukit Timah and a meal at McDonald's as requested.

He also helped the customer top up $158 into their mobile wallet.

"After sending the receipts as proof of purchase, he replied to me to keep them nicely and don't fold them," Han said. "He also told me not to press the doorbell outside his home."

But Han said that the customer stopped replying to him after he reached the address he was given—a private property at Bukit Timah.

"After pressing the doorbell a few times, a lady opened the door," he said. "But she told me no one in that property ordered anything from Lalamove.

"This was when I realised it's a scam all along."

Han said that he has since lodged a police report and contacted Lalamove to seek recourse.

He added that he was still shaken by this whole "ordeal".

"None of my family and friends know about this. It's very embarrassing and I feel so stupid."

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted Lalamove for comment.

