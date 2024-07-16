'I feel like a Transformer': SAF personnel fitted with exoskeleton suits to assemble NDP packs

As a member of the packing team in the NDP Pack Committee, Private Muhammad Noor Hyder Bin Zaini often spends long hours moving heavy boxes around the packing site in Nee Soon Camp.

Thankfully, an exoskeleton suit has made his job slightly easier by helping to lighten the loads he carries.

As part of his job, the 20-year-old has to lift boxes of the 2024 NDP packs up onto the pallets. Each box, containing 15 NDP packs, weighs about 10kg.

"It mainly helps to support my back, so I don't have to use too much effort [to lift the boxes]. The boxes feel a lot lighter," he said to AsiaOne on Tuesday (July 16).

Describing what it's like to wear the 10kg exoskeleton suit, Hyder said: "I feel like a Transformer."

The exoskeleton suit comes with straps that are fitted on his legs, as well as shoulder straps which are worn like a backpack. The user is also able to adjust the amount of support required by adjusting the buttons on the side of the suit.

"It felt a little heavy at first, but after a while I got used to it and it feels like a part of my body," said Hyder, who added he can wear the suit for up to two hours at a time.

"I actually prefer wearing it because I don't have to bend my knees all the way to lift up the boxes."

Currently, there are two variants of exoskeleton suits being used for trial at the packing site. The first is a commercial suit, which weighs about 10kg.

The second is a prototype created by students from the National University of Singapore's biorobotics lab, and weighs about 6kg.

They are part of the Singapore Armed Force (SAF)'s efforts to use technology to improve the efficiency and safety of the packing operations, said Major Desmond Lim, Chairperson of the NDP Pack Committee.

Automated packing line, mobile robots

Besides the exoskeleton suits, the SAF is also using an automated packing line and autonomous mobile robots to streamline the packing processes for the NDP packs.

The use of these machines have helped to reduce the amount of manpower required by about 30 per cent compared to previous years, said Lim.

This year, about 70 SAF personnel are involved in the packing operations for the NDP packs.

These personnel are responsible for assembling more than 300,000 NDP packs in a span of seven to eight weeks, which will be distributed at the various shows and heartland celebrations.

Speaking to the media, Lim shared that the automated packing line is actually an improved version of the one used back in 2022.

It was sponsored by four companies - Pocket Technology, Solomon Energy, Zimmer Group Asia and Universal robots, said the Ministry of Defence.

"This one is more robust and efficient, and can pick the items up at a faster rate," Lim told the media.

The robotic arms used in this year's automated packing lines use suction to pick the items up before dropping them into the NDP packs.

Another trial feature of the automated line is the use of AI vision cameras, which can recognise the different items in the NDP pack.

Around four SAF personnel are stationed at the automated production line to run the system and conduct quality checks, compared to a manual packing line, which would require about eight personnel.

This automated line can pack about 1,000 NDP packs a day.

The completed NDP packs are placed on pallets, which are transported by autonomous mobile robots (AMR) to a demarcated area at the packing site.

The AMRs can carry up to one tonne of goods, and have replaced the pallet jacks used in the past which are more labour-intensive, explained Lim.

They have also been programmed to move goods to specific points around the packing site, which have been mapped out by QR codes on the ground.

"Year on year, we try to look for new technology to bring in [to streamline processes]. We're also discussing with other formations to see how we can implement these technologies in our day-to-day processes," said Lim.

