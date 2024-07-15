'I felt his pain': Shopper's shock after boy's foot gets stuck in Jurong Point escalator

Dozens of shoppers at Jurong Point watched in shock after a boy's foot was stuck in an escalator on Sunday (July 14) evening.

An eyewitness surnamed Loke told AsiaOne that she entered the mall at around 8pm and noticed throngs of shoppers on the second and third floor lined up against the railings and looking down.

The 27-year-old, who works in the finance industry, also heard screams and crying from a boy near the first-floor escalator.

"I couldn't really see what was going on since the escalator was cordoned off, but there were so many SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) officers there," she said, adding that she could feel the tension.

Loke also noticed a few other children, whom she believed were the boy's siblings, sobbing near the escalator.

"The mother's face was red and she looked so scared," the shopper said. "Everyone was just hoping that [the boy] was okay."

At around 8.30pm, relieved shoppers burst into applause after SCDF personnel freed the boy, whom Loke said looked around eight or nine.

"He wasn't crying on the stretcher, but his left foot was bandaged," Loke said. "I really felt his pain."

Photos circulating on a Reddit Singapore thread show a blue rubber slipper caught in a gap at the side of the downward-moving escalator, which appears to be closed for maintenance after the accident.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said they received a call for assistance at 1 Jurong West Central 2 at around 7.45pm. They freed the boy using rescue equipment and took him to the National University Hospital.

AsiaOne has contacted Jurong Point for comment.

